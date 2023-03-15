7 recent drug overdoses trigger spike alert in Oneida County

Seven overdoses were reported in Oneida County between March 10 and 12, triggering an overdose spike alert from the Oneida County Overdose Response Team.
This comes just days after a fatal overdose in Sauquoit on March 8.
None of the weekend overdoses were fatal, according to the response team.
The majority of them involved cocaine and methamphetamine laced with an opioid that is like fentanyl. They occurred in Utica, Rome, Floyd and Marshall.
“The one consistent and often deadly culprit we are seeing in most of our overdose clusters is fentanyl,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente. “Fentanyl has permeated the illicit drug supply and can be found in all classes of street drugs including drugs purchased online and via social media. This has completely changed the risk for overdose fatality. A person can no longer think, ‘I did it before and I was fine’. With the mixing of potent illicit fentanyl in often lethal doses in almost every kind of street drug, just one time can kill.”
Blue and purple substances have been circulating recently, but the county says there is no direct link to the recent slew of overdoses.
According to the county’s overdose dashboard, there have been 54 overdoses reported so far this year, seven of them fatal.
Local data shows more than 70% of drug-related deaths last year involved fentanyl.
Naloxone, or Narcan, was administered in more than 66% of reported overdoses. Residents can request to receive a Narcan kit by mail through the county. Click here for more information.