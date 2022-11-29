9 drug overdoses, 2 fatal, trigger spike alert in Oneida County

Oneida County’s Overdose Response Team issued a spike alert Tuesday after nine overdoses were reported last week, two of which were fatal.
The overdoses happened in Utica, Rome and New Hartford between Nov. 22 and 26, and involved fentanyl and a combination of heroin, cocaine and other substances.
The two deaths happened on Nov. 22 and 23.
According to the response team, Narcan was not available during the two fatal overdoses, however, it was used in all of the other seven cases.
So far this year, there have been 433 overdoses in Oneida County and 77 people have died as a result. According to county data, fentanyl was the most common drug used in the fatal overdoses.
“The drug-risk environment is rapidly changing with the increasing combination of fentanyl with cocaine and methamphetamine being the leading cause of drug-related deaths in Oneida County so far this year,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente. “This is not only an increased risk for people who chronically use prescription or illicit opioids like heroin or fentanyl, but can in just one instance, take the life of a person that is opioid naive and unwittingly exposed to fentanyl in cocaine, methamphetamine, synthetic marijuana or counterfeit pills.”
There are local resources available to those struggling with addiction and their families. One of them is the Never Use Alone hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-484-3731. Another is the Narcan by Mail program, where people can fill out a confidential form and have a Narcan kit mailed to their home or business. For more information on this program, click here.