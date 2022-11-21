Emergency Narcan kits installed at various locations in town of Webb

TOWN OF WEBB, N.Y. – Eight public Narcan stations have been installed at various locations in the town of Webb so they can be used in the event of an overdose.
Each Narcan kit has two 4-milligram doses and instructions for how to administer them during an opioid overdose. Narcan is used to treat people who overdose on heroin, fentanyl or other opioid-based prescription medications.
The kits were installed at the following places:
- Town of Webb Police Department
- Town of Webb Town Offices on Route 28
- In the meeting room at the Town of Webb Park Avenue Building
- Town of Webb Court
- Old Forge Library
- Enchanted Forest Water Safari at the first aid station
- Old Forge Camping Resort in the main lodge
- Old Forge Hardware Store
There are resources available for those struggling with opioid addiction in Herkimer County. For more information, contact Catholic Charities at 315-894-9917 or visit the office at 61 West St. in Ilion.