Helio Health to establish mobile medication unit for addiction treatment

Helio Health in Utica is receiving $200,000 in state funding to establish a mobile medication unit (MMU) in the Mohawk Valley.
MMUs aim to make substance abuse medication, including methadone and buprenorphine, more accessible to those who need it and don’t have the means to get to a facility.
"The lack of transportation or the distance from a treatment facility should not act as a barrier to receiving necessary care for addiction, including lifesaving medication such as methadone. These new mobile medication units will offer comprehensive addiction services and bring important help directly to individuals in need, giving them another avenue to receive important help in their recovery,” said Chinazo Cunningham, commissioner of the Office of Addiction Services and Supports.
MMUs will offer services like admission assessments and medication induction, medication administration and observation, toxicology tests, and other medical services.
They will also supplement existing mobile services offered by various providers, including assessment, counseling, medications other than methadone for addiction treatment, telepractice and transportation services.
Eight MMUs will be established across the state following the Federal Dug Enforcement Administration’s decision to allow the units to be operated by existing opioid treatment providers.
The $1.6 million in funding was provided to New York State through the Federal Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block Grant administered by the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports.