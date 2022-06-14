Madison County increases access to Narcan kits as opioid overdoses rise

Madison County is introducing a new program to help save lives amid an increase in opioid overdoses throughout the community.
The county health department is working with the BRiDGES program to make naloxone, or Narcan, emergency boxes available at local agencies and businesses. The wall-mounted boxes are easily installed and BRiDGES will provide free training on how to administer the Narcan.
“The opioid overdose epidemic is a multi-layered problem across the country. We here in Madison County are committed to reducing opioid-related deaths in our community through our network of partner organizations,” said Eric Faisst, director of Madison County public health.
Narcan is used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. The goal is to make these kits available so the medication can be administered while bystanders may be waiting for first responders arrived.
The kits will be placed at all county office buildings and other facilities upon request.
Organizations interested in applying for a Narcan emergency box can make a request by clicking here.
Oneida County implemented a similar program in the summer of 2021, which allows first responders to give friends and family Narcan kits at the scene of a non-fatal overdose.