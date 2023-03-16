New legislation would help families supporting loved ones struggling with addiction

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand introduced legislation Wednesday that would provide families with more resources to support loved ones struggling with addiction.
The $25 million Family Support Services for Addiction Act would provide funding for caregiver peer support, education and training, systems navigation for families, counseling services, support groups and skills building.
“Equipping families with the resources they need to support loved ones battling addiction and substance use disorder is essential for recovery. Unfortunately, getting support can be difficult as people face stigma, a lack of insurance coverage, racial disparities, and an inability to pay for support services,” Gillibrand said.
According to the CDC, there were more than 107,000 drug overdose deaths in 2021, a 15% increase from the year prior.
The pandemic also made it more difficult for those with substance abuse issues to access services.
Gillibrand says research shows outcomes can improve when family members are supportive and involved in treatment.
Some of the funding from the bill would also support local community programs that offer family support services.