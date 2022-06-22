Oneida County launches 'Save a Life' campaign to curb fatal overdoses

The Oneida County Opioid Task Force is launching a new campaign to help curb deadly overdoses by distributing naloxone rescue kits to public places like local businesses and community organizations.
Naloxone, also known by the brand name Narcan, is a nasal spray that, if administered in time, can prevent a fatal overdose.
The Save a Life campaign is a proactive effort to make naloxone more accessible by putting kits in places like hotels, convenience stores, bars, restaurants, libraries, retail stores, places of worship and other businesses to quickly administer the life-saving medication to someone experiencing an overdose.
“At a time when we are seeing the highest rates of overdoses and overdose deaths across the nation, we need to not only think outside of the box to expand distribution and ease of access to naloxone, but also treat it as a standard emergency tool that should be as readily available as fire extinguishers, AED devices, EpiPens and other common sense items we keep in our first aid kits,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente.
The task force will bring the kits to participating businesses as well as information on training people to use the medication in emergency situations.
“An overdose can occur at any time or place and can happen with both prescription and illicit opioids. For that reason, I urge all of our local businesses and organizations to lend their support in protecting the health of the public by readily accepting a free overdose rescue kit,” Picente said.
The kits contain two doses of naloxone and come in a cabinet to install at the facility.
The county will also replace the kits when necessary at no cost to the business or organization.
According to the task force, there have been 190 overdoses in Oneida County so far this year and 19 of them were fatal.
For more information or to request a kit, visit: www.ocopioidtaskforce.org.