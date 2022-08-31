Oneida County marks Overdose Awareness Day with man in recovery, mom who lost son

UTICA, N.Y. -- Oneida County Executive, Anthony Picente, Jr., started an Overdose Awareness Day observance in the legislative chambers Wednesday, by making sure no one had any delusions about what the opioid epidemic has taken from us.
"From 2013 to this date, 537 lives were lost to overdose in Oneida County. Valuable lives. All ages," said Picente.
One of those people was Sandi Tedesco's son, who died six months ago, at age 36, from a fentanyl overdose. After being prescribed pain meds at age 20 for back pain from a medical injury, he became addicted. And 'addicted' might not always look like what you think it looks like.
"Addicts all don't work, they steal, they don't work, it's another addict off the street. But my son kept a full-time job. He was a father. He coached his son's sports, he was involved in his child's life. He was never involved in the criminal justice system," says Tedesco.
But he suffered. And he fought, spending nearly half his 36 years trying to slay the dragon of addiction.
"You're never gonna just stop something on the day you make up your mind without a slip or an oops. So we have to really understand this as a community. "We just don't want them to feel so ashamed that they won't get the help that they need."
Today's theme was fighting the stigma, which often stands in the way of someone struggling with addiction asking for help. Michael Woods knows all about the stigma. He's in recovery, and does peer outreach to help others find their path. Thanks to the stigma and shame too often associated with addiction, his path to recovery has had many hurdles.
"Who wants to sit next to or hire or even-I can't get a loan to save my life because of the stigma," says Woods.
But he pushed through, and now works as a peer advocate, helping others find their path to recovery. He says fighting the stigma doesn't have to be difficult; it just requires open ears and an open heart.
"If you get a person that understands and they can come down to their level just for their moment, just for that key moment of understanding, to help them out, it's easy. It's easy. And it doesn't take much; little conversation, little understanding," said Woods.