Oneida County Overdose Response Team warns of increasing overdose reports ahead of holiday weekend

Oneida County’s Overdose Response Team says data shows 11 people died from overdoses in August, an updated number from what was reported when the latest spike alert was issued on Aug. 26.
The alert was issued after four overdoses were reported in a 24-hour period, one of which was fatal. At the time the spike alert was issued, the team reported five fatal overdoses through that point in August. However, a recent medical examiner’s report now shows there were 11 probable overdose deaths in August, not just five.
Ahead of the holiday weekend, people are advised to be responsible.
“As we head into the Labor Day holiday weekend, and we are experiencing these increased overdoses and deaths, we are imploring people who use drugs and their loved ones to be on high alert,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente. “Do not trust a drug dealer with your life. It is not worth the risk.”
According to the response team’s overdose dashboard, 15 overdoses were reported over the past week and three of them were fatal.