Overdose spike alert issued in Oneida County for second time this month

An overdose spike alert has been issued in Oneida County for the second time this month.
According to the Oneida County Overdose Response Team, there were six non-fatal overdoses on May 26 involving heroin, cocaine, fentanyl and other drugs.
This follows the spike alert issued earlier this month when four non-fatal overdoses were reported on May 3.
The Oneida County Overdose Response Team Dashboard shows 51 overdoses so far in May. There have been 131 overdoses since the start of the year, making the total in May 72% higher than in previous months.
A state system that monitors overdoses reported from hospital emergency departments has recorded 35 in Oneida County from May 5 to 23.
County statistics also show an increase in the number of Narcan doses needed to treat recent overdoses because of the potency of the drugs. So far this year, an average of 13 overdoses each month have required at least two doses and 10 required four or more.
“This surge in overdoses is extremely concerning,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente. “Our surveillance programs show not only an uptick in overdoses, but also a significant increase in the number of Narcan doses administered for overdose events, as well as intel suggesting there is a potent purple heroin circulating in the region. With the holiday weekend approaching, and the possibility of an increase in recreational drug use, we want to warn people of these dangers and remind them to take action to reduce risk of fatal overdose by seeking treatment and harm reduction resources like naloxone.”
Of the total overdoses in the county this year, 16 of them were fatal.