Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE...Cortland, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Schuyler
and Steuben counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow, heavy at times, will continue over
the next couple of hours before tapering off this evening.
Snowfall rates up to an inch per hour are occurring in the
heaviest of bands. Heaviest additional totals are possible where
any one band can settle, or where multiple rounds of heavy snow
can occur..

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

‘They make sure you don’t die’: Inside NYC’s drug use sites

  • Updated
  • 0
New York City opens first authorized safe sites for drug use

NEW YORK (AP) - Two modest rooms in New York City are the first places in the country where local officials are allowing illicit drug use in order to make it less deadly. The privately run “overdose prevention centers” are equipped and staffed to reverse overdoses.

Also known as supervised injection sites, they're a bold and controversial contested response to a storm tide of opioid overdose deaths nationwide.

Supporters see them as humane responses to a national surge in overdose deaths, while critics see them as illegal and defeatist. Users say they're a blessing - a place where someone is looking out to make sure that they don't die.

