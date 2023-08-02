Oriskany Farmer's Market First Ever Car Show

Oriskany, N.Y. -- Summer's just about halfway over... and that means that the Oriskany Farmers Market is about 8 weeks out from retiring for the season.
That doesn't mean they're slowing down though. Tonight, they held a car show. Vehicles of all makes and models were welcome to compete for a People's Choice Award. They had Chevrolet Super Sports, old model Fords, old-school Ferraris, and tons more. Now, although there wasn't an official prize, the winners tonight have certainly earned some bragging rights.
Alexis Werchowski Albright, Curator of the Oriskany Museum, says that the turnout was stellar.
"Registration didn't start until 4:30 and we already had a line at 4:00..." Albright said." "We're really excited to see everybody out and about. This year we're in our second year and it's really bringing people together and it's really great seeing a whole new sector of the community out for the car show today."
The winner of the People's Choice Award was Jim Shaver with his yellow 1971 Plymouth Roadrunner.
For those unaware, the Farmers market and the car show were officially planned by the Oriskany Museum, and they aren't just stopping at car competitions. They've got tons planned before the summer ends.
Here's a full list through August of their planned events:
August 9th, 5:00-7:00 pm: Lice Music by the Summit Park Rangers
August 16th, 5:30-7:00 pm: Live Music by Ed Hildreth
August 23rd: Touch A Truck Night
August 30th, 5:00-6:30 pm: Nelson Brothers Band.
The Oriskany Farmers Market will continue every Wednesday through September. For more information you can call the Oriskany Village Office at 315-736-3512 or you can visit Oriskany.org/market.