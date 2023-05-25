Oriskany veteran to march in National Memorial Day Parade

Oriskany, N.Y. -- A veteran from Oriskany is not only honored to be marching in the National Memorial Day Parade.
Tom Rothdiener was in the Air Force and served in Operation Desert Storm. He is leading the group Desert Storm Warriors which is about 500 veterans strong.
"The girl in charge emailed me and asking if I would carry the Air Force Flag and I absolutely accepted."
It's also one of the largest units in the parade.
The practice is Sunday and the Parade is Monday afternoon on Constitution Ave. in Washington D.C.