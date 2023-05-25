 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...In New York, Northern Oneida, Steuben, Schuyler,
Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland,
Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan
counties. In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern
Wayne and Wyoming counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Oriskany veteran to march in National Memorial Day Parade

  • Updated
Oriskany, N.Y. -- A veteran from Oriskany is not only honored to be marching in the National Memorial Day Parade. 

Tom Rothdiener was in the Air Force and served in Operation Desert Storm. He is leading the group Desert Storm Warriors which is about 500 veterans strong.

"The girl in charge emailed me and asking if I would carry the Air Force Flag and I absolutely accepted." 

It's also one of the largest units in the parade.

The practice is Sunday and the Parade is Monday afternoon on Constitution Ave. in Washington D.C.

