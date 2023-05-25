Oriskany veteran to march in National Memorial Day Parade

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In New York, Northern Oneida, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan counties. In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern Wayne and Wyoming counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&