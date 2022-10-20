Otsego County reinstating all fares on its Otsego Express public transit routes

OTSEGO, N.Y. -- Otsego County will reinstate all fares on its Otsego Express public transit routes this Nov.
Over the last 6 months, Otsego County subsidized fares for passengers and funded the program with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. The funding was specifically for public transportation services.
Monthly passes that were purchased in May of 2022 will be honored for the month of Nov. 2022.
The Otsego Express provides service in many locations in the area including, Richfield Springs, Oneonta, West Oneonta, Cooperstown, Fly Creek, Burlington Flats, Edmeston, Cherry Valley, Schuyler Lake, Springfield, Worcester, Schenevus, Hartwick, Laurens, Mount Vision, Otego, Unadilla, and Sidney.
The reinstatement will go into effect, starting Nov. 2. For more information you can visit the Otsego Express website.