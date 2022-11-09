Otsego County Schools Plastic Film Recycling Challenge begins Nov. 15

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- The Otsego County Schools Plastic Film Recycling Challenge is set to begin on America Recycles Day, Nov. 15.
Students will collect plastic items such as single-use grocery bags, Ziploc-style food bags, wood pellet bags and other items. They will then bring the items to school where they will be weighed, then that weight is submitted to OCCA (Oneida County Conservation Association), each week. The plastic is then collected and recycled.
“Even with New York State’s recently enacted ‘bag ban’, there are still many types of film plastics being used, and the challenge has been a great way to get them out of the waste stream. In the three years of the challenge, schools and their communities have collected over 10,000 pounds of film plastic for recycling,” Program director for OCCA, Jeff O’Handley said.
Unlike other types of plastic like milk jugs, film plastics are not collected regularly by Otsego County’s recycling program. Which is what makes this challenge so great. It allows an opportunity for these types of plastics to be recycled.
The challenge is open to all public and private k-12 schools in Otsego County. Schools that would like to register for the challenge can visit the Otsego County Solid Waste Department's website.
The school that collects the most plastic, based on weight will win the challenge.