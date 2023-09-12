'Our Students Deserve to Play:' Updates on Future of Sports After Proctor Football Game Shooting

UTICA, N.Y. -- Acting Superintendent of the Utica City School District Dr. Kathleen Davis made announcement about the upcoming sports schedule at Proctor just days after a shooting at a high school football game.
"We have been working through many issues, and we are feeling very strong now that we have addressed issues and are back on track and trying to get our school back on track," Davis said.
"Our athletes deserve an opportunity to continue to play," she continued.
"I want to send out a clear message...that it is important that we keep our games moving forward. Our athletic department has worked hard very hard with our students. And our students deserve to play," Davis said.
She also said that athletes should not have to be "penalized for an unfortunate situation that happened in a parking lot."
"I am extending a big help to the area and beyond that our fellow schools talk with us. We will plan together. And we will ensure that there is not only safety here in Utica, but safety at the districts we are going to as well," Davis said.
The UCSD superintendent announced the future of upcoming sporting events.
She said that the varsity football game scheduled for Friday, Sept. 15 is now going to take place Saturday, Sept. 16, at 9:30 a.m. at Chiz Frye Field on the Whitesboro middle school campus.
All attendees will enter through a single point of entry with a metal detector.
There will be no backpacks allowed at the game.
Purses and other bags are subject to search.
The JV game scheduled for this Saturday is rescheduled for Oct. 28.
For more updates on sports at the UCSD, the full press conference is below.