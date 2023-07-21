Outdoor Stairway In Ilion Open For The First Time Since 2015

ILION, N.Y. -- The staircase located at the corner of Otsego Street and Second Street in Ilion is now open for public use.
This marks the first time since December 2015 where the stairs have been open.
The newly repaired stairway connects Otsego Street and Remington Avenue.
The project began in the Summer of 2021 and cost $225,000.
Some of the repairs included new poles and lampposts placed along the stairway.
Ilion Mayor John Stephens said it's great to see the project completed after all these years. He looks forward to seeing the community utilize the stairs.