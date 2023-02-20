Over $18,000 awarded to three local groups in Raquette Lake

RAQUETTE LAKE, N.Y. -- More than $18,000 in grants were awarded to three local groups in the community.
The Raquette Lake Volunteer Fire Department, Raquette Lake School and St. Williams on Long Point received grants as part of a joint program of the Adirondack Council and Raquette Lake Preservation Foundation.
The fire department was given almost $5,000 to purchase a smart board, the school was given almost $9,000 to upgrade audio and video technology and St. Williams was given $4,500 for a portable sound system.
“These funds will be a game-changer for these organizations and the community of Raquette Lake. The awardees are receiving funds for technology updates that are long overdue and will help to advance the ultimate goal of public education for the community of Raquette Lake, something that the Adirondack Council, Raquette Lake Preservation Foundation and each of the grant recipients care deeply about,” Blake Neumann, Clean Water Advocate for the Adirondack Council said.
The grants are used as a way to benefit the community, its residents and the environment through technology upgrades and increasing public engagement.