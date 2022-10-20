Over $2 million awarded to Oneida County to help prevent Veteran suicide

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- County Executive, Anthony Picente Jr. announced Thursday, that Oneida County has been awarded over $2 million to help prevent Veteran suicide.
“Suicide rates among our Veterans are rising and they need our help. We must do all we can to support the brave men and women who have given so much to protect this nation and our freedoms. This funding will make a difference in their lives and in the lives of those who love them,” Picente said.
The funding will be issued over a 3 year period. Oneida County has secured the first $750 thousand will then have to apply for grant renewal the following two years.
More than 240 agencies from all across the nation applied for the grant, of those 240 only 80 were chosen to receive the grant and Oneida County was one.
The Oneida County Department of Mental Health will be coordinating services to eligible local veterans and their families.
The Mental Health Department will be accepting requests for proposals in the near future and encourages all eligible organizations to apply. One lead applicant will be chosen to receive this award and that applicant will be required to partner with other agencies.
For questions about the RFP, contact the Mental Health Department at their website.