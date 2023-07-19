 Skip to main content
Over 20 Animals Removed from Home in Richfield Springs

Richfield Springs Animal Removal

RICHFIELD SPRINGS, N.Y. -- The Susquehanna SPCA helped State Police remove nearly two dozen animals from a home in Richfield Springs this morning.

The head of the SPCA, Stacie Haynes, said there were roughly 10 dogs, 10 cats and two rabbits in the home.

She says it appears to be a case where the owners became overwhelmed by the sheer number of animals and were unable to meet their needs.

But that doesn't necessarily mean they won't be charged.

Haynes said the animals were distressed.

"Based on the conditions of the dogs that we saw, there was feces and urine everywhere. As I understand, the dogs had never been outside," she said. 

"So, they're scared. Again, they had never been outside, so they're sort of wondering what's going on. But they're real sweet. We'll be able to get them cleaned up, get them healthy, and find them loving homes."

Susquehanna SPCA welcomes donations to help them care for the animals.

