Over $3 Million in Federal Funding to Griffiss International Airport

ROME, N.Y. -- Griffiss International Airport is getting more than $3 million in federal funding.
"This federal funding was administered through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program (AIP) and will be used to revitalize airports and enhance airfield safety at airports in Western New York, the Southern Tier, the North Country, the Hudson Valley, the Finger Lakes, the Mohawk Valley, and the Capital Region," a release stated.
The airport will get $231,984 for construction of a taxiway.
$3,216,478 will go toward apron rehabilitation.
“From the North Country to the Hudson Valley to Western NY, air travel is vital to the connectivity and success of the Upstate economy, and it is critical that we provide the necessary funding to give our local airports the lift they need fly higher than ever before,” said Senator Chuck Schumer.
“New York’s airports welcome millions of travelers each year and play a crucial role in facilitating tourism and spurring economic growth,” said Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. “There are necessary improvements that must happen in order to ensure that travelers have the modern facilities they deserve. I am excited to announce this funding and will continue fighting to bring vital modernization and improvements to airports across New York State.”