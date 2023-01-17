Over $38 million in state funding dedicated to fighting homelessness

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday, $38.2 million in state funding will address homelessness in areas outside of New York City.
The funding will be used to establish eight Safe Options Support Teams, providing intensive outreach, engagement and care coordination services to homeless individuals.
"Far too many New Yorkers are living unhoused in our communities, lacking the resources and support they need to get back on their feet. These outreach professionals will help provide immediate assistance and develop a positive relationship with individuals living on the street - helping them access the services they can rely on to start on a path toward stability," Hochul said.
The support teams will include behavioral health professionals that specialize in connecting these individuals with services and shelter. The teams will also consist of clinicians, care managers and peer specialists. They will also accept referrals from hospitals, social services departments, law enforcement, community providers and others.
$4.7 million will be given over five years to create those eight teams. Each team will be located in an area that needs assistance greatly.