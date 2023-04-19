Overdose alert in Utica

Utica, N.Y. -- Utica Police have issued an overdose alert.
Police tell NEWSChannel 2 it's regarding the usage of synthetic marijuana and its recent effects.
UPD released the following statement:
The Utica Police Department is currently investigating several overdose situations in which it is believed that individuals have consumed a synthetic marijuana containing benzodiazepine, the category of drug such as Valium or Xanax.
The consumer did not have prior knowledge of the mixed ingredients and as a result of the usage experienced slow and/or labored breathing and near unconsciousness. Upon responding to the incidents, the officers secured the substances and once tested by an investigator with the Special Operations Unit, it was learned that the drug was present.
Police are currently working on attempting to ascertain if a common link exists amongst the individuals, and the investigation is continuing.