 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
occurring.

* WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following
county, Oneida.

* WHEN...Until 1015 PM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams
continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall.
Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be
passable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 412 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the
warned area.  Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Rome, Lee, Vienna, Sylvan Beach, Taberg, Blossvale and Verona
Beach.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.

&&

UPDATED: Overhead Signage Installation This Week in Rome—Speed Limit Reduced, Brief Stops Expected

  • Updated
  • 0
Road Work

AP

ROME, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Transportation is letting drivers know of an upcoming project that will slow down traffic. 

The New York State Department of Transportation is letting drivers know of an upcoming project that will slow down traffic.

The DOT states that motorists can expect alternating, single lane closures along State Route 26 and State Route 365 in the area of South James Street and Lamphear Road in Rome.

Work begins tomorrow through Thursday, August 10 from 3 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

Overhead signage will be installed.

The speed limit will reduce to 45 mph during work hours, and motorists should be prepared for brief traffic stoppages after 9 p.m.

Drivers should slow down in work zones.

Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511 or visit www.511NY.org.

If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com

Recommended for you