Overnight Road Closures in New Hartford Beginning July 12

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- Those driving through New Hartford during evening to early-morning hours, be prepared for lane and road closures.
The New York State Department of Transportation expects "intermittent lane closures with alternating traffic controlled by flaggers along Genesee Street (State Route 921E) in the vicinity of the intersection with Campion Road and Oxford Road (State Route 921T) in the Village of New Hartford,"
This work, which is for a watermain replacement, will take place between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., Sundays through Thursdays, beginning Wednesday, July 12.
Drivers should also be prepared for "overnight closures of Oxford Road between Genesee Street to Park Street, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sundays through Thursdays, beginning on or about August 1."
The DOT expects that night work should be finished by the end of August.
"During work hours, motorists on Oxford Road should follow the posted detour utilizing Sanger Avenue, Jordan Road, and Genesee Street," a release states.
Slow down and drive responsibly in work zones, the DOT reminds drivers. Also, fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Two or more speeding violations in work zones could result in a license suspension.