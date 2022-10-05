Owner of Limekiln Contracting, arrested on harassment charge

TOWN OF WEBB, N.Y. -- Town of Webb Police arrested Charles Sauer, 38, of Inlet Tuesday, for allegedly harassing another contractor.
Police investigation revealed Sauer, owner of Limekiln Contracting, repeatedly harassed another contractor, by phone, since this past April.
On Tuesday, Sauer allegedly followed the victim to an address in Old Forge, N.Y. and physically threatened/harassed them.
Sauer was then located by police and taken into custody where he was served with an order of protection and released.