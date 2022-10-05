Owner of Limekiln Contracting charged with harassment

TOWN OF WEBB, N.Y. -- Town of Webb police arrested business owner Charles Sauer, 38, of Inlet, on Tuesday for allegedly harassing another contractor.
Police say Sauer, owner of Limekiln Contracting, repeatedly harassed another contractor over the phone since this past April.
On Tuesday, Sauer allegedly followed the victim to an address in Old Forge and physically threatened and harassed the person.
Sauer was then located by police and taken into custody where he was served with an order of protection and released.