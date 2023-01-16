Packy's Pub returns under new ownership

WASHINGTON MILLS, NY - Packy's Pub, a staple in the local community since 1985 has some new owners.
To celebrate, they held a ribbon cutting ceremony, along with the New Hartford Chamber of Commerce, on Sunday. There was plenty of free appetizers and door prizes, along with a cash bar.
The new owners, Dean and Amy Braun, purchased the pub from Dean's aunt and uncle. The Brauns say their loyal customers can expect to see a lot of familiar faces when they stop by.
"We've definitely seen a lot of new faces, but our regulars are here to stay, which is fantastic. They're all very excited. We were a little nervous that people would be uncomfortable with the transition, but everyone seems really happy for us”.
Packy’s Pub is located on Kellogg Road in Washington Mills. Make sure you stop by and check them out.