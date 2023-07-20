Panhandling to Paycheck: Local Business Owner Employs Those Who are Homeless

UTICA, N.Y. -- A local businessman who passed panhandlers every day had an idea.
The idea was that if they're going to stand on the side of the street holding a sign asking for money—maybe they could hold a sign advertising for his business and make some money.
Joe Dipierro of Seal Rite Sealcoating & Asphalt Repair, LLC proposed the idea to two panhandlers on the Parkway in Utica.
Dipierro said that the initiative has been great.
They show up and hold the sign, and the feedback from the public has been extremely supportive.
Most of all, the feedback from the former panhandlers has been positive.
"Joe put me to work instead of begging on the street corner," Michael Lamphere said.
"I figure," Dipierro said, "I see them every single day out there panhandling, begging for money, so I said, they're out there anyways, why not pay them, give them a job, something to do."
"Let them feel some dignity," he continued, "feel like a human. Give them $15 an hour just to stand there anyway and hold the Seal Rite sign and advertise for me."
Dipierro said he's put out a call to friends who own businesses, seeing if they want to do the same thing—putting panhandlers to work and advertising their businesses.
He said some of business friends plan on doing it.