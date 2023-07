Parking Options for Hall of Fame Induction Weekend

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- Hall of Fame Induction Weekend is nearly here as thousands will converge in Cooperstown.

Traffic on Main Street will be shut down over the weekend, but there are many options around the Village for parking.

From the Baseball Hall of Fame Website:

The 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 23 on the grounds of the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown. Travelers are advised to allow plenty of time to find parking and transportation to the following points close to the Induction. Because of its small size – with a year-round population of fewer than 2,000 residents and just one traffic light – Cooperstown will fill up quickly during Hall of Fame Weekend. Parking arrangements detailed below will be in place for Saturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 23.

Three trolley lots, located just outside the village limits and color-coded in red, blue and yellow, are available for those visitors in the immediate Cooperstown village area. Parking in these lots is free, and a trolley ticket good for unlimited daily transportation costs $5, payable by cash only on the trolley. The trolley service will operate from 8:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily all weekend.

Parking spots in these lots are limited. Trolleys will run only from the lots to regular stops in the village. Only the Blue Lot Trolley will run to and from the Induction site. Hall of Fame shuttle service will provide free shuttle buses from the corner of Main and Fair streets to the Induction site, with continuous service from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and then resuming at the conclusion of the Induction Ceremony. Shuttles will not run during the Induction Ceremony.

Two special paid parking lots will be available only on Sunday, July 23. These lots are located adjacent to the Blue Trolley Lot at 172 Linden Avenue (paid lot is Cy Young Lot) and on Route 33 just east of the Induction Site (paid lot is the Hank Aaron Lot). Trolley service extends to the Cy Young Lot but neither Trolley nor bus service extends to the Hank Aaron Lot.