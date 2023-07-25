ONEIDA, N.Y. -- Madison County will celebrate World Breastfeeding Week by hosting Party in the Park, a World Breastfeeding Week Celebration for Families.
The event will highlight the community's support for breastfeeding.
This free event will take place on Friday, August 4 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Allen Park in Oneida.
Oneida Breastfeeding Connections Cafe with a baby-weighing station and breastfeeding support will be available.
Included at the event will be games, face painting, free diapers, safe child ID and car seat safety tips, Zumba for kids, prizes, giveaways and snacks.
Healthy Families, Early Head Start, Tri-County WIC, Child Care Council, Madison County Public Health, Madison County Sheriff's Office and BRiDGES will be there to promote their services and host fun activities.
The Madison County Rural Health Council, Fidelis Care, Healthy Alliance, Moms Group, SNAP-ED and the Nutrition Outreach and Education Program will also have information about their resources and giveaways at the event.
For more information on this event and breastfeeding support, call Madison County Public Health at 315-366-2848 or click here.