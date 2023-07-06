'Party in the Park' this Saturday in New York Mills

NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. -- It will be a night of music, food and entertainment this Saturday in the Village of New York Mills.
The village-wide, family celebration Party in the Park will take place at Pulaski Park on Main Street from 5 p.m. to dusk on July 8.
Mayor Ernie Talerico and the Parks and Recreation Committee announced the celebration a few months ago as a way to make the community a great place to live, work, play and conduct business.
"We are excited to once again bring this community-wide event to our Village," Talerico said. "Our Parks Committee, made up of village residents, has once again put together an event that is second to none."
In addition to food trucks and live music, the Party will feature a cornhole tournament with ACA boards and scoreboards.
Face painting will also be available.
It's recommended to bring a lawn chair to enjoy dinner and the entertainment.
There will be Village-wide garage sales on the same day, and in conjunction, crafters will be selling their products starting at 10:00 a.m. and will be available throughout the Party in The Park.
"This event," Talerico said, "exemplifies the great pride and community spirit we have in our Village. We welcome everyone to join us as we party in the park and celebrate our great community."
At the end of the night, there will be fireworks.