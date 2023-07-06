 Skip to main content
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Oneida
and north central Madison Counties through 315 PM EDT...

At 230 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Canastota, or near Oneida, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Rome, Oneida, Lenox, Verona, Canastota, Sherrill, Vernon, Oneida
Castle, Wampsville and New London.

This includes the following highway exits...
Interstate 90 between 33 and 34.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

'Party in the Park' this Saturday in New York Mills

  • Updated
  • 0
Party in the Park

NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. -- It will be a night of music, food and entertainment this Saturday in the Village of New York Mills.

Pulaski Park

The village-wide, family celebration Party in the Park will take place at Pulaski Park on Main Street from 5 p.m. to dusk on July 8.

Pulaski Park on Main Street

Mayor Ernie Talerico and the Parks and Recreation Committee announced the celebration a few months ago as a way to make the community a great place to live, work, play and conduct business.

"We are excited to once again bring this community-wide event to our Village," Talerico said. "Our Parks Committee, made up of village residents, has once again put together an event that is second to none."

In addition to food trucks and live music, the Party will feature a cornhole tournament with ACA boards and scoreboards.

Face painting will also be available.

New York Mills Party in the Park

It's recommended to bring a lawn chair to enjoy dinner and the entertainment.

There will be Village-wide garage sales on the same day, and in conjunction, crafters will be selling their products starting at 10:00 a.m. and will be available throughout the Party in The Park.

"This event," Talerico said, "exemplifies the great pride and community spirit we have in our Village. We welcome everyone to join us as we party in the park and celebrate our great community."

At the end of the night, there will be fireworks.

If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com

