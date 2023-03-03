 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT... Additional snow and sleet up to a couple of inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Southern Oneida and Otsego counties.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS... Slick and snow covered surfaces possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... A snow and sleet mix should transition to
snow this morning before becoming lighter and showery this
afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Passing of Shillelagh held

  • Updated
Utica, N.Y.-- The threat of snow didn’t stop the Irish faithful from gathering at the Irish Cultural center.

With just about a week to go before the Utica Saint Patrick’s day Parade,

the grand marshal accepted her shillelagh.

The former grand marshal Alex Sisti passed to this year’s grand marshal Colleen Kain Martin. Martin has been heavily involved with the Irish Cultural Center for many years. Tonight's event also had plenty of food and drinks, Utica St. Patrick’s Day parade merchandise and live music. Martin wasn't just excited for the parade, but also, for the party this evening.

“I'm very excited. But I'm really excited for tonight too because this is a wonderful event. You see a wonderful job the directors and committee did setting it up. It's just a lot of fun” Martin said.