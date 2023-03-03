Passing of Shillelagh held

Utica, N.Y.-- The threat of snow didn’t stop the Irish faithful from gathering at the Irish Cultural center.
With just about a week to go before the Utica Saint Patrick’s day Parade,
the grand marshal accepted her shillelagh.
The former grand marshal Alex Sisti passed to this year’s grand marshal Colleen Kain Martin. Martin has been heavily involved with the Irish Cultural Center for many years. Tonight's event also had plenty of food and drinks, Utica St. Patrick’s Day parade merchandise and live music. Martin wasn't just excited for the parade, but also, for the party this evening.
“I'm very excited. But I'm really excited for tonight too because this is a wonderful event. You see a wonderful job the directors and committee did setting it up. It's just a lot of fun” Martin said.