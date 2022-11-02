Pastor Ballman hosts community meeting regarding tent city

UTICA, N.Y. -- Pastor Mike Ballman hosted a meeting at his church Wednesday, to discuss the Tent City, shut down by the Oneida County Health Department.
City residents attended the meeting where Ballman called it a rally to be a voice for people who do not have a place to stay.
Ballman told NewsChannel 2 that he spoke with Utica Mayor, Robert Palmieri on Tuesday and that those talks were positive in trying to resolve the issues at hand. Ballman says, there are answers to the problem moving forward. He says one of those answers would be to build or create a low-barrier shelter. Meaning, lowering the number of obstacles a homeless person may face when trying to get into a shelter, so that they can receive the help they need.
Ballman says the other local shelters do a great job but the community needs a low-barrier shelter, so the whole system has a complete level of care.