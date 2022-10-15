Patrick Johnson passes away

Utica, N.Y.—There is both sadness and gratitude in Utica tonight. The city has lost a huge advocate and friend, with the passing, this morning, of Patrick Johnson, who was battling cancer. Johnson was program director for 'save our streets', a program of the Oneida County District Attorney's office.
The 'street team' was a division of save our streets.
Like the name suggests, the team consisted of members who would go up to at-risk youth on Utica’s streets, offering them direction toward a positive life, trying to save them from a life of crime and, a death from it.
Patrick Johnson tirelessly worked to improve race relations in our community and to shepherd inner city
youth away from a life of gun violence, and toward accomplishing all he knew they were capable of. One of his most prized projects was hoops and dreams.
There is a candlelight vigil planned for Patrick Johnson at 7:00 tonight at Kemble Park, in Utica.
Utica mayor, Robert Palmieri, has ordered all flags flown at half-staff this week, to honor Johnson’s legacy.