Paul Reubens—Actor Known for Pee-wee Herman and Who Once Lived in Oneonta—Dead at 70

(WKTV) -- Paul Reubens, the actor best known for his role as Pee-wee Herman, has died at the age of 70.

It was reported that the actor privately fought cancer.

Below is what was posted to the actor's Facebook page.

From Facebook: "Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness. Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit."

As Pee-wee Herman, Reubens left generations of children and adults laughing with his movies and TV show. Reubens also played serious roles in various films over the years. In 2016, he reprised his Pee-wee character for a full-length film on Netflix.

According to the actor's IMDB page, Reubens "was born Paul Rubenfeld on August 27, 1952 in Peekskill, New York, to Judy (Rosen), a teacher, and Milton Rubenfeld, a car salesman who had flown for the air forces of the U.S., U.K., and Israel, becoming one of the latter country's pioneering pilots."

His early years might be of interest to readers, as Reubens used to live in Oneonta.

According to the Daily Star, a newspaper in Oneonta, an Aug. 23, 1985 article stated that "Pee-wee Herman, the nerd of the century, the close personal friend of Madonna and Prince, the star of this year's smash summer movie, 'Pee-wee's Big Adventure,' the super twit with an obsession for his one-speed bike and celebrities, got his start in the basement of a home on Richmond Avenue in Oneonta."

More About Reubens from the Daily Star: Also, according to the Daily Star: "Pee-wee Herman is the more-than-alter ego of actor Paul Reubens, 31, who was known as Paul Rubenfeld when his family moved to Oneonta in 1954. As Paul Rubenfeld, he went to junior kindergarten at Bugbee School, a comedian at age 3 who remained in his teacher's memory as a wonderful child with a great sense of humor. Sue Hickmott said she had heard from Paul's sister, Abby, that he had a television job in Los Angeles. When the Rubenfelds came to Oneonta, they moved into a little house in the West End that had a homemade stage in the basement. It was a house made for Pee-wee, said his father, Milt Rubenfeld. "He loves anything that has to do with the 50s." The family moved to Sarasota, Fla., when Paul was 10 and now, he lives in Los Angeles, but he kept a spot in his heart for his first real hometown. Pee-wee Herman personifies all the nerds Paul Reubens ever met, beginning with his Oneonta days, according to his parents."

A filmmaker was searching recently for video of when Reubens lived in Oneonta.

According to the Oneonta History Center, Brian Becker was trying to find footage of Reubens from the 50s and 60s back in 2021.

The Center posted to Facebook that Becker "is working on archival footage for an HBO documentary on Paul Reubens (Pee Wee Herman) and is looking for general film of Oneonta, plus footage of a play titled, “The Legend of Lelewala” that was put on at Bugbee School."

A post from the Center in 2022 stated that HBO was still looking for footage from that play.

"The HBO team working on the feature about Pee Wee Herman are grateful for what Oneontans have provided. HBO is now in the editing stages but is still looking to find a movie or photo from “The Legend of Lelawalah,” a production Bugbee School put on annually for several years and that young Paul Rubenfield was in. They’re also still searching for footage of Oneonta from and around 1960 (of Main Street or other identifiable footage) and photos or film from Milton Rubenfield’s car dealership. If you have any leads, please contact Brittan Dunham...," the Center posted to Facebook.