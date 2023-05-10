Pause 4 All Paws helping take care of over 80 goats seized in Norway

Norway, N.Y. -- After the rescue on Monday of over 80 goats from a residence out in the town of Norway, the goats are starting to adjust to a new normal with their foster owner.
"They are settling in nicely," Johanna Stock, Co-founder and Co-Director of Pause4AllPaws said. "We do have a few that we are concerned about more than others. There was some hoof rot, which was deteriorating their hoofs. We will have to have a farrier come in for some of them to work on the hoofs. It does look like some of them are going to need antibiotics, and they will all need to be dewormed and receive rabies vaccinations."
Lorraine Rose, 60, who lives in a camper on the property, ultimately surrendered 80 goats of various ages, as well as donkeys and cows.
Rose was charged with five counts of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals for failure to provide proper sustenance under New York State Agriculture and Markets Law.
State police are still investigating.
Stock says the best way to help is through monetary donations so they can afford things like iodine wash, special care for the goat's feet, farrier veterinarian care, de-wormer, and whatever else the goats may need in the future.
Those looking to donate can send money to their Paypal at paypal.me/p4ap or chashapp at https://cash.app/$Pause4AllPaws
Or, you can send money in to their address at:
PAUSE 4 ALL PAWS
P.O. Box 846
Little Falls, NY 13365