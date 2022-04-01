Pedestrian dies after crash in Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, N.Y. - State Police are investigating a fatal car-pedestrian crash that occurred in the area of 5276 State Route 233 in the town of Westmoreland.
Shortly after 9 p.m. on Thursday, a 2018 GMC Pickup truck, operated by Paul R. Dowd, age 64 from Clinton, was traveling south on Route 233 when he observed a pedestrian, 76-year-old Dianne M. French from Clark Mills, crossing the roadway and in the lane of travel.
He attempted to swerve but was unable to avoid striking French.
French was pronounced deceased at the scene.
A State Police Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) responded to the scene.
Dowd was tested and determined negative for any drug or alcohol impairment.
The investigation is continuing.