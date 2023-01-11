 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Court Street Wednesday night

  • 0

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Court Street

UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica police are investigating a car-pedestrian accident that happened Wednesday during rush hour, just after 5 p.m. 

The accident happened on Court Street near the intersection of Cornelia street. When NEWSChannel 2 crews arrived, police were taping off the area.

Utica fire chief tells NEWSChannel 2 that one man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The investigation is ongoing, no word yet on the victim's condition or charges. 

This is a developing story, more details will be reported when they become available. 

Recommended for you