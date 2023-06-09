Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car in Cooperstown

COOPERSTOWN, NY (WKTV) - A 40-year-old man is in critical condition in Albany after being hit by a car on Lake Street in Cooperstown Thursday afternoon.
Cooperstown Police were dispatched to the accident in front of 50 Lake Street in the Village of Cooperstown at 4:50 p.m. Thursday, June 8.
Police say the pedestrian suffered serious head trauma and was found unconscious in the street.
Police say the driver, a 62-year-old woman remained at the scene while first aid was administered by police and a local doctor until Cooperstown Fire Department and EMS arrived.
The victim was rushed to Bassett Hospital, where he was stabilized and then later air lifted to Albany Medical Center.
Police say the victim remains in critical condition.
State Police were called in to reconstruct the accident, which remains under investigation.
The Cooperstown Police Department would like to remind all motorists and pedestrians to be aware of each other during the summer months with increased foot and vehicular traffic within the village.