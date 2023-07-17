Pedestrian-Only Traffic Model on Varick Street to be Reviewed Tomorrow

UTICA, N.Y. -- Varick Street in Utica was temporarily closed to vehicle traffic after 8 p.m. this past Friday and Saturday.

This shift to pedestrian-only traffic was done as a trial by the City of Utica to see how it impacted public safety and the businesses in the district.

Utica will now evaluate its findings and make a decision on whether to keep the new traffic patterns.

According to Mayor Robert Palmieri, some liked the changes to the traffic, while others offered suggestions on how to tweak it to make it work.

"It's really communicating with the business owners and making sure that the residents feel safe that there's an increase in the flow of traffic, and again, it's a trial," Palmieri said. "If you don't try something, you will never know if it works or doesn't work, so we're trying it and getting input from the residents and the business owners."

According to the Mayor's Office, a decision regarding whether foot-traffic only will be back this weekend on Varick Street will be made within the next 24 hours.

"We are currently in the process of talking to business owners," according to an email from the Mayor's Office. "Tomorrow, we will bring that information to our staff meeting, which includes police and fire departments, and the Mayor will make a determination in consultation with all of the mentioned parties."