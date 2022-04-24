Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Trenton

TRENTON, NY - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle early Sunday morning, according to Barneveld Fire Chief Kevin Kalk.
New York State Police are investigating the fatality, which occurred shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Route 365 at South Side Road, in Trenton.
The area was blocked off to traffic for around five hours early Sunday morning, as authorities worked to reconstruct the scene of the crash.
The names of those involved have not been released at this point.
This developing story will be updated as more details are released.