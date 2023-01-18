Photographer Kay Reese will showcase 'Witness to Captivity' exhibit at KAC

CLINTON, N.Y. -- Photographer, Kay Reese will showcase her exhibition 'Witness to Captivity' at the Kirkland Art Center on Feb. 4.
Reese had a unique vision for her work.
"The point of view of brutally captured Africans. Many were thrown overboard; many more committed suicide by throwing themselves overboard, fearing death less than losing their languages, cultures, gods, identities, and free wills; their fundamental human rights against degradation, despair, and spiritual death in human captivity,” Reese said.
She used photographs, objects and collaged digital and mixed strategies to create the gallery. Reese is no stranger to the area, she visited the art center and stayed at The Garret on the Green as part of its Snowed-In Artist-in-Residence, last January.
“We are delighted to welcome Kay back to share her work with our community. Through the exhibition, Kay hopes that we will have opportunities for different discussions of racial issues, based on how we each personally relate to her work and identify with the subject of race, loss, vulnerability, and freedom among other values," KAC Board President, Damhnait McHugh said.
The exhibit will run until Mar. 18 and is open to the public. Gallery hours are Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays 1-4 p.m.