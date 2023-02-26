 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TUESDAY TO
4 AM EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 2 to 4 feet
expected later on tonight, then southwest winds to 30 knots
and waves 7 to 10 feet expected Tuesday and Tuesday night.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...From 1 AM Tuesday to 4 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9
inches...with up to 10 inches possible. Winds gusting as high
as 30 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida and Chenango
counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Tuesday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates as high as 1.5 inches per
hour are expected into the early overnight hours. The
combination of heavy snow and blowing snow will create hazardous
travel conditions. The snow will be wet with a high water
content...making shoveling very difficult. The snow will taper
off slowly late Tuesday morning and eventually end by the
afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Pickup driver arrested after crash with cyclists killed 2 and injured 17 others

Emergency personnel respond to the scene where police say a man drove a pickup into a group of cyclists on Saturday, February 25, 2023, in Goodyear, Arizona.

 KPHO/KTVK

A man who drove a pickup into a group of bicyclists over the weekend, killing two and injuring 17 others, was arrested on manslaughter and assault charges, police in Arizona said.

Pedro Quintana-Lujan drove a truck that crashed into a group of cyclists Saturday on the Cotton Lane Bridge in Goodyear, about 28 miles west of Phoenix, according to Goodyear police.

Twenty cyclists from a local club were on a ride when the crash happened, police said. The two cyclists who died were Karen Malisa, 61, of Goodyear, and David Kero, 65, of Michigan, police said.

Of the 17 others who were hurt, one was in critical condition on Monday, according to police.

Quintana-Lujan, 26, was booked on two counts of manslaughter, three counts of aggravated assault, 18 counts of endangerment, and two counts of causing serious injury or death by a moving violation, according to Goodyear police. Police said he remained at the scene after the crash.

"There is no indication that this was an intentional act or anything other than an isolated incident," Goodyear Police Chief Santiago Rodriguez said Monday. The cause of the crash still is under investigation, police said.

Maricopa County jail records show Quintana-Lujan was held on $250,000 bond and has a court date on Friday. It is unclear if he has obtained an attorney or remains in custody.

"The Goodyear Police Department is deeply saddened by this tragedy and extends condolences to the loved ones of the victims as well as to the cycling community and the community as a whole," police said in a release.

CNN has reached out to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for more information.

Nationally, 938 cyclists were killed in crashes with motorized vehicles in 2020, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

