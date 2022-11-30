 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...West winds to 40 knots and waves 16 to 21 feet.

* WHERE...The nearshore and open waters of Lake Ontario.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida and Otsego counties.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Pilot calls 911 from cockpit of plane after crashing into power line tower

The pilot of a small plane that crashed Sunday into a power line tower managed to stay very calm during his call to 911.

    MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Maryland (WBAL) -- The pilot of a small plane that crashed Sunday into a power line tower managed to stay very calm during his call to 911.

"I've flown into a tower to the northwest of Gaithersburg airport. It's one of the electrical towers. And, believe it or not, the aircraft is pinned in the tower, and I don't know how long we're going to be able to stay here," said the pilot, identified as Patrick Merkle.

Low altitude and low visibility contributed to the crash in Montgomery County.

Once the power lines were grounded and bonded and the plane was secured to the tower, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue teams managed to pull Merkle and his passenger from the plane after they were stuck inside for seven hours. Both survived.

Archived recordings show air traffic controllers warned Merkle he was flying too low moments before the crash. At the time, he was trying to land at the Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg, which is about 4 miles southeast of the crash site.

