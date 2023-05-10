Pioneer Hall of Fame inducts four, honors senior athletes

Utica, N.Y. -- The Pioneer Hall of Fame Class of 2023 was inducted on Wednesday in the Clark Athletic Center.
The 2023 class includes women's track & field All-American Sarah Wiatr '16, Ashley Granger '09 of the Utica women's soccer program, Shane Ruffing '16 of the Utica men's soccer and track & field programs and Anthony Venturino '05 of the Utica football program.
The Senior Student-Athlete Recognition event also took place.
"Our senior student athletes did some great things this year and throughout their career, it's a great way to send them off in style." said Utica University Athletic Director David Fontaine.
NEWSChannel 2's Jason Powles served as Master of Ceremonies.