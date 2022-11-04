Pirate-themed story hour at OC History Center set for Wednesday

UTICA, N.Y. -- A pirate-themed story hour at the Oneida County History Center is set for Nov. 9 at 10:30 a.m.
Kids of all ages are welcome to hear stories, songs, and participate in a make-and-take activity. Families are also encouraged to explore the “Kids Corner” while at the center.
“We are delighted to partner with the Utica Public Library to offer activities for kids to inspire a love for history, reading, and life-long learning,” Executive Director of the History Center, Rebecca McLain said.
The center is located on Genesee Street in Utica. The program is free and open to the public.