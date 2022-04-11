Planning Board approves site plan revisions for Kmart Plaza

HERKIMER, NY - The Herkimer Planning Board approved site plan revisions for the development of the abandoned Kmart plaza in Herkimer Monday evening.
The plaza has been vacant since the store closed back in 2017.
In October BME Associates out of Fairport, which is located near Rochester, announced that they would purchase the site and redevelop the land into 4 separate construction pads that will house a mix of retail and commercial users. Pristine Auto Wash, Wellnow Urgent Care, and T-Mobile are 3 of the tenants known to be moving into the site.
The 4th is a yet to be determined fast- food restaurant with a drive thru.
As far as the Kmart building itself, that remains to be seen, says planning board chairman Adam Hutchinson.
"At this point they're not actually doing anything with the old K-mart building. They're splitting the lot. They're sub-dividing it into different lots. Basically they're focusing on developing the front half which is the parking lot right now. That's where the buildings are going to be built".
Rebecca Spurr, a project engineer with BME Associates told the planning board that work on the T-Mobile and Wellnow Urgent Care buildings would begin as soon as possible.