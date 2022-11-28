Players of Utica presenting 'Christmas Belles' on Dec. 9

UTICA, N.Y. -- After 108 seasons, the Players of Utica will be presenting, 'Christmas Belles' with its first showing on Dec. 9.
This holiday-themed show is the third of the season, focusing on comedy and music. The show is directed by Stephen Wagner, written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten. It takes place in the days leading up to Christmas with sisters who are not showing their holiday spirit.
“There’s one crazy mishap after another. As the sisters and an array of other loony characters do their best — sort of — to produce their holiday pageant despite interferences from kidney stones, the snooty town matron, a huge Futrelle family secret, and a reluctant Elvis impersonator — all of which keep the laughs coming,” Wagner said.
Performances for 'Christmas Belles' are:
Dec. 9, 10, 16, and 17 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 11 and 18 at 2 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased online at the Players of Utica website or by calling 315-724-7624.