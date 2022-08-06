 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 95-100 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben,
Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Tioga
and Broome counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values will be
located across lower elevations and urban areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Poland FD responds to blaze in Cold Brook

  • Updated
  • 0
Cold Brook structure fire

COLD BROOK, N.Y. - Crews were called to the scene of a fully-involved structure fire in Cold Brook late Saturday evening. 

It happened around 6:54 p.m. at the intersection of Rose Valley Road and Main Street. 

Multiple agencies, including Newport and Poland Fire Departments, responded to the call. 

The American Red Cross provided financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food and clothing to one adult.

As of 10:30 p.m., crews are still on the scene. 

NewsChannel 2 is awaiting details on the cause of the fire and if any injuries were reported. 

This is a developing story

 

