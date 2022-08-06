Poland FD responds to blaze in Cold Brook

COLD BROOK, N.Y. - Crews were called to the scene of a fully-involved structure fire in Cold Brook late Saturday evening.
It happened around 6:54 p.m. at the intersection of Rose Valley Road and Main Street.
Multiple agencies, including Newport and Poland Fire Departments, responded to the call.
The American Red Cross provided financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food and clothing to one adult.
As of 10:30 p.m., crews are still on the scene.
NewsChannel 2 is awaiting details on the cause of the fire and if any injuries were reported.
This is a developing story